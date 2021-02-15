It was supposed to be the most exciting title race in Premier League history.

Anyone could win it, they said.

But here we are in mid-February with Manchester City in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola’s side have established a seven point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand on both Manchester United and Leicester City.

The Citizens will walk to their third title in the previous four seasons.

While the title race is no longer interesting, you simply can’t take your eyes off the race for a European spot.

In truth, it’s hard to truly see which sides have the advantage with some having played 22 matches and others playing 24. Therefore, looking at the league table isn’t a true reflection.

As things stand, just four points separate Liverpool in fourth and Tottenham in ninth. Arsenal are just two points further adrift following their victory over Leeds on Sunday. Meanwhile, Manchester United are now level on points with Leicester in second following their draw against West Brom.

So, the question on everyone’s lips is: ‘Who will finish in the top six this season?’

We don’t have the answer to that but the data guru guys at FiveThirtyEight do.

Following this weekend’s results, they’ve crunched the numbers and revealed the most likely final Premier League table. And it’s almost too close to call.

Obviously, they have City winning the title with 89 points. They have a 98% chance of lifting the trophy and are set to finish 18 points clear of the team in second.

That team in second is Manchester United. Their title hopes took a blow on Sunday as they drew 1-1 with West Brom. But they’re still expected to be the best of the best on 71 points.

Two points behind them come Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a wretched run of form but the algorithm backs them to still finish in the top-four.

But it’s set to be a crazy final day.

That’s because Leicester are set to finish one point behind Liverpool in fourth, one ahead of Chelsea.

Four points separating United in second and Chelsea in fifth.

Rounding off the top-six is West Ham, who are down to finish on 60 points - one ahead of Tottenham and two in front of Aston Villa.

Incidentally, following their win over Leeds Arsenal are predicting to finish ninth on 56 points ahead of Everton - who lost to Fulham - on goal difference.

Nothing is guaranteed in this Premier League season but it seems one thing is for sure, the race for a top six place will be going down to the wire.

