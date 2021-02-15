February 14 marked a special day for NXT.

No, the black and gold brand weren't celebrating Valentines Day like everybody else, but instead were going to war at their first TakeOver event of 2021.

Vengeance Day was as brutal as it sounds, with three champions defending their belts in rather personal affairs, while the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments came to a conclusion.

So, what are we waiting for?

Check out the full results from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day below:

NXT Championship Match

Finn Bálor (C) def. Pete Dunne

NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

Io Shirai (C) def. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez

Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT North American Championship Match

Johnny Gargano (C) def. Kushida

Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Raquel González & Dakota Kai def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

It was a rather successful night for NXT's current crop of champions, with each of the three titleholders successfully defending their belts at TakeOver.

MAIN EVENT MATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE

The main event, which saw Balor defend the NXT Championship against Dunne, was an instant Match of the Year candidate.

The intensity was palpable from the get-go in this highly anticipated dream matchup following a smouldering staredown, and 'The BruiserWeight' quickly attempted to lock in his patented joint manipulation.

But Balor bounced back to hit a string of signature manoeuvres, including the slingblade and corner dropkick, before Dunne finally found paydirt with the Bitter End.

Incredibly, The Prince kicked out at two and ended the bout with a Coup de Grace that led into the 1916 to ensure a gruelling victory - his 15th at WWE NXT TakeOver events.

With Royal Rumble winner Edge putting NXT on notice, Balor's efforts in defending the championship surely won't be overlooked - could he be going to WrestleMania in April?

