Pedro Neto's display vs Southampton draws glowing praise from Nathan Judah

Wolves star Pedro Neto is clearly destined for an incredibly bright future in the game.

The Portugal international has been one of few positives for Nuno Espirito Santo to cling on to this season as his side endure their worst season since returning to the top flight in 2018.

With Raul Jimenez sidelined following his gruesome skull fracture and Adama Traore a shadow of his former menacing self, Neto has carried much of the creative responsibility on his shoulders in recent months.

The star quality is there for all to see and his form has already convinced Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness that he will eventually play for "one of the truly big clubs in Europe".

If Souness needed further evidence to support his bold claim, Neto provided it with a moment of headline-writing magic against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The 20-year-old sensation provided a moment of ingenuity to score a magnificent solo goal and complete Wolves' turnaround at St Mary's.

Jannik Vestergaard was sold a clever dummy on the right side of the penalty area, but Neto still had plenty to do from an acute angle as he bore down on Alex McCarthy's goal.

What happened next attested to the size of the talent Wolves have on their hands: a sumptuously caressed, curling effort flew beyond McCarthy with one vicious swipe of the left boot, sparking a celebration that landed somewhere between a premeditated routine and pure delirium.

Naturally, Neto was the name on everyone's lips in the aftermath of proceedings, and his decisive impact drew esteemed praise from Nathan Judah, the digital sports editor of the Shropshire Star.

Judah lauded Neto's impact on Twitter and suggested that Wolves' owners should build the team around the tantalising prodigy.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The Neto hype train is beginning to gather momentum and rightly so.

Statistically speaking, Neto is the highest-rated Wolves player so far this season with a rating of 7.23 and currently leads the goal scoring charts with five goals, but the data cannot reveal what is visible with eye-test.

There is something naturally outstanding about the way Neto moves both with and without the ball, about the way he interchanges positions and makes an impact in the final-third regardless of his starting position.

He's a true talent who, as Judah says, Wolves should be planning their future around.

According to Spotrac, Neto is currently earning £50,000 per-week on the deal he signed in November 2020, but on this season's evidence he'd be able to command significantly more than that if he moved to one of Europe's top clubs.

Wolves won't be able to prevent rival interest from emerging but they should do everything in their power to keep him at the club in the summer window.

Their ambitions for the 2021/22 season may just depend on Neto's future.

