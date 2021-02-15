Rumours have been swirling on social media since Saturday evening after Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool slumped to yet another defeat.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 away at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. That result leaves Klopp’s side fourth in the Premier League table, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

For the first time this season, an emotional Klopp conceded that Liverpool will not win the Premier League for a second successive season.

The German coach has experienced a traumatic few weeks both on and off the pitch.

It was announced last week that his mother, Elisabeth, recently passed away at the age of 81. Her funeral was held in Germany last week, but Klopp was unable to attend due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

Some fans fear that Klopp might take a break, or even leave, as the pressure continues to mount.

And to add fuel to the fire, former England and Manchester City forward Rodney Marsh has posted two tweets which have concerned supporters.

The 76-year-old, who previously worked for Sky Sports and talkSPORT, posted in the early hours of Monday morning: “Big story about to break from Liverpool.......more to follow”.

He added: “I understand it is not a news leak, it will be a an official club announcement....#Liverpool”.

Marsh has failed to elaborate any further at the time of writing, but his tweets have concerned Liverpool fans that his information might be related to Klopp…

Should Liverpool fans be worried about the prospect of Klopp suddenly leaving Anfield?

Well, you never can tell for sure in football. Stranger things have happened in the past.

But it would be a huge shame. Klopp is unquestionably one of Liverpool’s greatest ever managers and is right up there among the world’s best coaches.

That said, the idea of Klopp walking out at this stage of the season still seems extremely unlikely.

In his post-match press conference on Saturday, Klopp suggested that his thoughts are firmly on Liverpool’s next two fixtures against RB Leipzig (Champions League on Tuesday night) and Everton (Premier League on Saturday evening).

"We have a tough game on Tuesday and then the derby next week,” he was quoted saying by Sky Sports. “That's what we're thinking about."

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

News Now - Sport News