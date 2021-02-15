The weekend's footballing action in Serie A could not have gone any better for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

City rivals AC Milan were defeated 2-0 by Spezia, while Juventus lost 1-0 away at Napoli, handing Inter an enormous opportunity against Lazio on Sunday evening.

The Nerazzurri took full advantage as they secured a vital 3-1 victory at San Siro to move one point clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot in 22nd minute and the Belgian doubled his tally in first half stoppage-time to put Inter in a commanding position.

Lazio did fight back after the break and reduced the deficit to just one in the 61st minute through Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

But the Rome-based club's fightback didn't last long. Just three minutes later, Inter were 3-1 up and on their way to three points thanks to the left boot of Lautaro Martinez.

However, all the hard work for the Argentine was done by his strike partner, Lukaku.

The former Manchester United man was unplayable for much of the game and he capped off a wonderful individual display by performing an incredible turn of pace on the counter to help assist Martinez's goal.

Poor Marco Parolo was left trailing in the Belgian's wake.

Lukaku's pace

A stellar impersonation of Kylian Mbappe by Lukaku!

Lazio just couldn't live with the Inter man's athleticism and skill on the ball. To be honest, when he's in that kind form, there's not a defender in the world capable of keeping the Belgian quiet.

If you don't believe us, just take a look at the rest of Lukaku's individual highlights from the game below.

Lukaku's full highlights

If anyone ever tries to tell you that the 27-year-old - who is already Belgium's all time top goalscorer - isn't world-class, they simply must be corrected.

He's absolutely elite and Lukaku's second goal against Lazio was the 300th of hie senior career.

Well played, Rom.

