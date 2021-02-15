NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day might just be the best wrestling show we've seen so far in 2021.

Three titles were defended on the night, while the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments also concluded.

But there's no doubt that the main event - and what followed after - stole the show.

Finn Balor and Pete Dunne went to war in a brutal bout and it was The Prince who stood tall at the end, retaining the NXT Championship.

But following the three count, The Undisputed Era seemingly imploded, with Adam Cole shocking the NXT Universe by betraying longtime friend Kyle O’Reilly.

Cole, O’Reilly and Roderick Strong arrived as reinforcements for Balor, who was ambushed by Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch after retaining his title.

The tenuous alliance formed between The UE and Balor in recent months initially appeared stronger than ever - and then Cole blasted Balor with a superkick, bewildering his allies.

Cole still had one more shocker up his sleeve, though. Moments later, the former NXT Champion uncorked another superkick, this time to O’Reilly, stunning the Capitol Wrestling Center.

He made his way back up the ramp to a chorus of boos, before TakeOver went off the air with Balor and O’Reilly down together in the middle of the ring.

Strong was left in the middle of all the chaos, unsure of which stablemate to side with after Cole's shocking act.

Check out some clips of the final moments from TakeOver: Vengeance Day below:

What's to come next for The Undisputed Era in WWE is not known. The stable has been so dominant on NXT and many expected them to run roughshod over SmackDown or RAW one day as well.

But with Cole turning on his friends - in a similar fashion to Seth Rollins breaking up The Shield all those years ago - we'll just have to wait and see where UE go next.

