Over the weekend, odds shortened dramatically for Jurgen Klopp to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job.

At the start of the weekend, Klopp was 50/1 for that to be the case. He finished Sunday as the odds-on favourite.

Of course, Liverpool’s damaging 3-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday contributed to that.

That defeat ended any faint hopes the Reds had of retaining their Premier League title. Instead, it left them with an almighty fight just to finish in the top-four this season.

Then came the social media whispers that Klopp was about to step down as Liverpool boss.

It has been an extremely difficult period for the German.

His side’s wretched form hasn’t helped but he’s also dealing his the devastating loss of his mother.

He’s looked like a broken man at times in recent weeks and he struggles to explain some of Liverpool’s terrible results.

There’s no doubt Liverpool fans are fully behind the manager who has led them to Champions League and Premier League triumphs. On Sunday, a group went to Anfield to hang up a banner which read: “Jurgen Klopp YNWA.”

But should they be worried that he may actually leave the club?

Well, no.

That’s according to journalist James Pearce anyway.

Pearce asked the club to see if there was any truth to the rumours to which they replied they were “complete nonsense.”

The Athletic reporter wrote: “I checked them [Klopp leaving rumours] out last night and was told ‘complete nonsense’. He was at the training ground [yesterday] and is doing a press conference [today] ahead of the RB Leipzig game. Business as usual.”

Liverpool fans can relax for now.

GIVEMESPORT’s Rob Hoskin says:

Where have these rumours come from? Probably a bunch of rival fans with nothing better to do.

First thing’s first, there’s absolutely no way Liverpool are sacking Klopp given everything he’s achieved at the club.

But could he step down?

There’s no doubt it’s been an incredibly tough period for him both on and off the pitch. But Liverpool are still in a fight to finish in the top-four and, on Tuesday, face RB Leipzig in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

We totally get that he may be struggling with the loss of his mother and being unable to attend her funeral. But would he really quit midway through the season with so much still to play for?

It seems like ‘complete nonsense’.

News Now - Sport News