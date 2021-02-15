Last week was a tough one for Jose Mourinho.

On Wednesday evening, the Tottenham manager watched his side crash out of the FA Cup in one of the competition's greatest ever games.

The north London outfit were beaten 5-4 by Everton at Goodison Park, with Spurs guilty of a high number of defensive errors during the match.

Things got even worse for the club four days later when they visited the home of Premier League table-toppers Manchester City.

Mourinho's side slumped to a 3-0 defeat, their seventh of the 2020/21 league season, and were comprehensively outplayed by Pep Guardiola's men.

It means Spurs are now ninth in the Premier League table and they're only two points ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal - although they have at least played a game less than the Gunners.

Given their recent struggles, fans are questioning whether Mourinho is the right man to lead the team going forward.

Should the club consider sacking him? It's hard to say right now, but that's a decision the Spurs hierarchy would have to think longer and harder about than usual.

That's because The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Portuguese manager does not have a 'break clause' in the contract he signed upon his arrival in November 2019.

That means unless Spurs persist with Mourinho in the hot-seat until the end of the 2022/23 season, they will have to offer him a significant severance package in order to change manager in the near future.

Due to Ornstein's revelation, it's highly unlikely Mourinho, who pockets around £15 million a year, will be given the boot this season - unless things descend into utter chaos.

Spurs are still in with a chance of making the top four and they will have an opportunity to win the Carabao Cup when they play Manchester City in April's final at Wembley.

The team are also still active in the Europa League, a competition Mourinho won during his time in charge of Manchester United.

Performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium need certainly need to improve, though.

News Now - Sport News