Over the last four months, Danish 15-year-old Anders Vejrgang has established himself as the world’s premier Weekend League player.

Despite being too young to compete internationally, Anders set the world record for a winning streak in FUT Champs, notching up 535 wins in a row.

No, seriously. He genuinely won 535 games in a row without tasting a single defeat!

However, this historic win streak has now come to an end with a 5-1 loss to Dutch player Damesheet, a player who has only ranked as high as 93rd within Europe.

As imagined, he had to play exceptionally well to beat him too! With a 95% pass accuracy & 100% shot accuracy, it's safe to say it was a job well done by the heavy underdog.

Vejrgang's Audience

Vejrgang’s Twitch account has 566,000 followers, but more than 847,000 people have now witnessed the teenager’s winning streak coming to an end. Making it his second-most viewed video within 24 hours.

The Danish teen has been a revelation in the gaming world since becoming the youngest person to go 30-0 in FIFA 19’s Weekend League aged just 12! He’s collected some scalps on the way too, most notably a 7-0 victory over 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup winner MoAuba.

Vile Abuse

But what should be a story about an impressive young person punching way above their weight has a dark cloud over it.

Many have revelled in Anders' defeat, with abusive messages directed at the 15-year-old able to be seen across social media.

After his loss, Vejrgang remained streaming for almost an hour without playing another game; he was visibly upset.

I hope that the appropriate care is taken to shield him from the abuse levelled at him at such an early stage of his career.

He has displayed that he has the potential to dominate the FIFA world for years to come. It would be a great shame if such a talent is drawn away from the sport as a result of the actions of a jealous minority.

A fantastic winning streak, but sadly, as they say, all good things must come to an end.

