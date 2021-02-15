Kamaru Usman has spelled out his intentions of a superfight between himself and Georges St-Pierre after he surpassed the Canadian’s record of the longest winning welterweight streak in UFC history.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ now has an impressive tally of 17 victories in a row, 13 of which in UFC, after his third-round stoppage of Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

With an already formidable record of 18-1 in MMA and now 13-0 in UFC, it’s fair to say Usman looks pretty unstoppable at the moment.

Breaking a record set by St-Pierre is no mean feat either, with GSP considered by many pundits and fans alike as one of the greatest to step inside the Octagon.

So does having the numbers to match up mean we should start seeing Usman in the same light? Usman certainly thinks so.

Usman Feels Under-appreciated

At his post-fight press conference following his victory over Burns, Usman told reporters that he feels disrespected and under-appreciated in the industry. Usman believes his reserved lifestyle and personality goes against him in the popularity stakes, rather than people focusing on his fighting skills.

When asked to specify who he felt wasn’t paying his achievements much respect, Usman responded: “Everyone. Critics, the media, all of them. Not that I really give a (expletive), but I give a (expletive). I’m an artist and I’m sensitive about my (expletive). So put some respect on my name.

“That pound-for-pound list is not a popularity contest, you know? I haven’t really lost rounds in here – I control what goes on inside the cage.

Just because I’m not the loudest guy in the room, I’m not the most braggadocious, I don’t get in trouble outside (the cage), I’m not in headlines all the time. Let’s be honest, they kind of disrespect me in a sense. That pound-for-pound list is not a popularity contest. I need to move up on that list.

Usman vs St-Pierre

What better way to move up on that list than a fight against the man you have just overtaken in the record books? A career-defining fight with GSP is now in Usman’s sights, perhaps to prove to his doubters how good he really is.

When asked about the prospect of a match with St-Pierre, Usman replied: “I take it one fight at a time. I’m not really worried about that.

“I don’t come in (saying), ‘Ah, I want a big fight! I want this, I want that!’ Of course, I would like Georges. But I don’t want Georges because of money or anything like that. Like I said, I’m a competitor. I want Georges because Georges left on top. Georges can still do it. I see him training. Georges! I’m watching you! I see you training! Georges can still do it.

“So, if there’s potential for that big fight and Georges wants to come back, then of course, Georges can cut the line, absolutely. But I’m not necessarily worried about a big-money fight. Right now, I’m just worried about the next guy, and that’s what I do. I knock off the next guy and I knock off the next guy, then you guys look back and say, ‘(Expletive)! He’s beaten everybody!’ That’s what I’m focused on.”

