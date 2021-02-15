The war of words between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman has continued following the Nigerian’s remarkable claim that he intends to put his former foe ‘in a coffin this time.’

Usman was speaking at the post-fight press conference of his bout against Gilbert Burns, where a third-round stoppage ensured he maintained his winning streak in the welterweight division.

One of those victories came against Masvidal at UFC 251 last July, after he replaced Burns following a last-minute failed COVID-19 test.

A unanimous points decision that night clearly hasn’t satisfied ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, who is determined to knock Masvidal out this time around should they get their wish of a rematch.

Usman told reporters: “I’m going to put him in a coffin this time.

“He don’t want that fight. He don’t want that fight. I guarantee he don’t want that fight. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t want it. Have I lied up here yet? Have I lied to you guys yet about anything? Nothing. I said what I wanted to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll see if it materialises.”

Masvidal, however, doesn’t share Usman’s optimism.

‘Gamebred’ responded to Usman’s remarks on social media by posting a clip of their July clash, showing the pair against the cage for a number of seconds, doubting his opponent’s ability to deliver on his promise.

Masvidal mocked Usman’s threats, saying his best efforts last time involved a ‘hug and toe stomp’ and asked: "who is this guy fooling?"

It’s certainly getting heated, although no rematch has been confirmed as yet.

Dana White appeared open to the idea of making a date happen, however, when asked at the press conference, with Usman making his intentions clear.

Masvidal, who hasn’t fought since his defeat to Usman, hasn’t been quite as vocal as his challenger, but did accompany his tweet with the hashtag ‘#theresurrection’ which may indicate he is preparing for the rematch everyone now wants to see.

News Now - Sport News