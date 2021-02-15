Bayern Munich were crowned champions of the world after winning the FIFA Club World Cup last week, but are they really the best team on the planet?

The German club have won the lot over the past 12 months, including the Bundesliga, the Champions League and now the aforementioned FIFA Club World Cup.

Where do Bayern rank in terms of the best teams in world football right now? Well, according to FiveThirtyEight, not at the very top. In fact, they’re not even second on the list.

And what about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool? Can they even be classed as one of the world’s top five teams right now after losing yet again over the weekend?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, on the other hand, can’t stop winning at the moment. Are they the world’s best team? Let’s take a look at the current top 20…

20. Villarreal

Currently sixth in La Liga, Villarreal are fortunate to remain in the top 20 given their poor recent form. The Spanish outfit have now gone five games without a win after losing 2-1 at home to Real Betis on Sunday.

19. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are fifth in the Bundesliga and take on Young Boys in the Europa League knockout stages later this week.

18. Leicester City

Leicester City are now the 18th best team in the world, according to FiveThirtyEight’s stats, after beating Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday. The Foxes sit third in the Premier League table.

17. Arsenal

You never quite know what you’re going to get with Arsenal from one week to the next. Mikel Arteta’s side were on a three-match winless run in the Premier League before beating Leeds United 4-2 on Sunday.

16. Atalanta

Atalanta are sixth in Serie A, 10 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan, but can make a major statement next week when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

15. Sevilla

Sevilla, fourth in La Liga, have won their last nine matches in all competitions under Julen Lopetegui. They will be aiming to make it 10 wins on the bounce when they face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

14. Borussia Dortmund

Speaking of Dortmund, the German outfit’s poor domestic form continues on Saturday with a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Hoffenheim. BVB are already 15 points behind Bayern in the Bundesliga table.

13. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad leapfrogged Villarreal into fifth place in Spain’s top-flight table on Sunday with a 1-0 win away at Getafe. They face Manchester United in the Europa League later this week.

12. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain find themselves outside FiveThirtyEight’s top 10 at the moment, but that could change if they defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently second in Ligue 1, one point behind Lille.

11. RB Leipzig

Second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayern, RB Leipzig will be aiming to pile further misery on Klopp and his Liverpool stars on Tuesday evening.

10. Inter Milan

Inter are top of Serie A at the moment, one point above rivals AC Milan. They face each other next weekend in what promises to be a *very* interesting derby.

9. Juventus

Juventus have won the last nine Serie A titles but they have some ground to make up if they’re to make it 10 in a row this term. Italy’s fourth-placed team face FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.

8. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are flying high at the top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with two games in hand. Diego Simeone’s side have a wonderful opportunity to win their first league title since 2014. Their Champions League tie against Chelsea will also be fascinating.

7. Manchester United

Manchester United’s form has taken a dip in recent weeks but they remain second in the Premier League table at the time of writing. As well as pushing City as much as possible over the next few months, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will also be looking to go all the way in the Europa League.

6. Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed an encouraging start to life as Chelsea boss, winning four of his first five matches in charge after replacing Frank Lampard last month. The Blues are slowly creeping back up the Premier League table.

5. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have recovered from last month’s 2-1 defeat against Levante by winning three matches on the spin. But defeat in the Champions League to Atalanta might spell the end for Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

4. Liverpool

Despite their terrible recent form, Liverpool are still the world’s fourth best team, according to FiveThirtyEight. Some supporters fear the under-pressure Klopp might suddenly walk away following three straight defeats against Brighton, Man City and Leicester.

3. Bayern Munich

Bayern might be champions of the world but they’re only the third best team on the planet right now in the eyes of FiveThirtyEight. What more do they need to do to be top of the list?

2. Barcelona

Barcelona’s recent form has been very good and Lionel Messi, despite intense speculation that this will be his final season at Camp Nou, has produced several masterclasses. The Catalan club warmed up for their crunch Champions League clash against PSG with an emphatic 5-1 win over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

1. Manchester City

But the world’s best team right now, according to FiveThirtyEight, is Man City. Guardiola’s side have now won a remarkable 16 games in a row following their 3-0 victory over Tottenham at the weekend. The Premier League title appears to be heading to the Etihad Stadium, while you wouldn’t bet against the European Cup ending up in the same trophy cabinet this summer.

