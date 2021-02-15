Eddie Guerrero is one of the most iconic names in professional wrestling.

The late, great WWE legend was beloved by all throughout his career, before passing away in November 2005 at the age of 38.

His death sent shockwaves through the industry and you'd be hard-pressed to find a wrestling fan who hasn't spent time watching some of Latino Heat's best moments on repeat.

Guerrero's greatest moment of all though, came on this day 17 years ago.

At No Way Out in 2004, he beat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title, in turn crowning himself as only the sixth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

After winning a battle royal to challenge the young, but already established Lesnar, Guerrero upset the odds to win the coveted belt in front of a sell-out crowd.

The 30-minute match itself was an absolute classic, with Lesnar using his size advantage to dominate the early exchanges.

He looked to finish the bout by hitting an F-5 but accidentally knocked the referee down in the process, meaning there was no one to count his pinfall.

While the official was still down, Goldberg interfered to hit Lesnar with a spear, allowing Guerrero to cover for a pin of his own. The Beast though, kicked out at two.

An enraged Lesnar got back to his feet and went after Eddie to put him away, leading to one of the most memorable finishes in WWE history.

Guerrero countered a second F-5 with a DDT - spiking Lesnar onto the WWE Championship - to set up the Frog Splash that won the gold.

His win sent the crowd into a frenzy and that night, Eddie walked out the building as a world champion. It was undoubtedly the biggest moment of his wonderful career.

For over a decade, Guerrero was able to 'Lie, Cheat and Steal' his way into the hearts of millions of WWE fans and we will never, ever forget him.

Viva La Raza!

