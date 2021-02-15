Despite what some people are saying on social media, Jurgen Klopp is going nowhere.

Following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, the odds on the German being the next Premier League boss to leave his job plummeted.

Within hours, Klopp went from 50/1 to be the next boss to leave to the odds-on favourite.

Whispers started that the German, who recently received the devastating news of the passing of his mother, was ready to step down as Liverpool boss.

Surely not...

Liverpool fans were worried and some even created a banner for him outside Anfield which read: “Jurgen Klopp YNWA.”

But on Monday afternoon, Klopp rubbished the silly rumours as he have his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie against Leipzig.

Unsurprisingly, Klopp was asked about the rumours and the banner to which he replied: “I heard about both. I don't feel I need special support in the moment but it is nice (to have it). Rumours of me quitting or taking break? Neither (is true).

“Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I don't need a break. Everyone knows privately it has been tough time but it wasn't just last three weeks, it was longer before that. We always deal with it as a family 100%.

“Thanks for all the support, people tell me about it. I am very grateful for it. But they can think about other things as nobody needs to worry about me.”

Well, that’s that then.

Klopp is ready to keep fighting in an attempt to turn Liverpool’s season around.

And what better way than beating Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash tomorrow night.

That will certainly silence the rumours.

