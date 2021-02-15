Both Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor failed to stop Floyd Mayweather in each of their respective bouts against the 50-0 boxer, but Chael Sonnen believes that the Irishman fared better than the Filipino.

When Pacquiao fought Mayweather in 2015, the two came into the bout as the greatest active boxers, and arguably two of the greatest boxers of all time.

Two years later, Mayweather fought McGregor, who, as we all know, is an MMA fighter who was making his boxing debut against Money.

Based on Pacquiao and McGregor’s respective boxing pedigrees, it seems quite obvious who would’ve had the better shot at taking down Mayweather. Yet, according to ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen, it was Notorious who did a better job.

Sonnen spoke out on why McGregor fared better against Mayweather, as well as how the Irishman should fight Pacquiao next.

"Pacquiao did much worse with Floyd than Conor did," he said, as per Daily Mail.

“If that's the only thing we have to compare it to, then let's do the fight. Manny Pacquiao? One of the best ever?

“All of those things are true but he's already done it once and he did it with Floyd, who's better than Pacquiao.

“I'm just saying, we don't how good Conor is.”

When you look at McGregor and Pacquiao’s numbers from their respective fights, the former recorded an impressive 111 punches during his bout, while the latter landed just 81.

McGregor also won a few early rounds and showed multiple glimpses of promise, however, Pacquiao was able to last the entire 12 rounds, unlike the Irishman, whose fight was stopped in the 10th.

McGregor also claimed to have only done press-ups and sit-ups to train for his fight.

The Notorious’ bout with Mayweather was the first and only time the Irishman got in the boxing ring. There have been continuous rumours of the him returning to the sport, however, with Mayweather and Pacquiao both rumoured opponents.

With McGregor seemingly putting his focus on completing a trilogy with Dustin Poirier, who knows when we’ll see Notorious back in the ring.

News Now - Sport News