If wild rumours on social media are to be believed, Jurgen Klopp is set to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool’s recent form coupled with the devastating news of the German recently losing his mother has made the unthinkable more of a reality.

For Liverpool fans, it’s incomprehensible.

Klopp is a club legend having led the Reds to Champions League glory and landing their first ever Premier League title.

They’re praying these rumours are simply…well…just that - rumours.

But perhaps now is a good time to reflect on Klopp’s reign at Liverpool.

He’s turned a club looking lost and failing to even qualify for the Europa League into world champions.

How did he do it?

Well, a big part of Klopp’s success has been down to his recruitment.

Liverpool have made some incredible signings in recent years that have contributed to the club’s success.

So, we decided to look back at every single permanent signing Klopp has made whilst at Anfield and ranked them from worst to best.

Let’s take a look:

26. Alex Manninger

The former Arsenal goalkeeper signed for the 2016/17 season and was more of a coach than a player. He failed to make a single appearance and the signing was a bit baffling, in truth.

25. Sepp van den Berg

Van den Berg represented Liverpool’s only ‘major’ signing in the summer of 2019, arriving for £1.3 million. He played four times for the club in cup competitions before moving to Preston on loan for the remainder of this season.

24. Andy Lonergan

From Rochdale to world champion at Liverpool. The emergency back-up goalkeeper was named on the bench for Liverpool’s Super Cup victory and not matches in the Club World Cup. He didn’t make an appearance but he deserves to be bumped up the list for simply his presence.

23. Loris Karius

One word - Kiev. Remarkably, Karius is still a Liverpool player but it’s unlikely he’ll add to his 49 appearances. The German will be remembered for his performance in the Champions League final but it’s worth remembering that he was the club’s No.1 for most of that season and was started to show signs of becoming a good goalkeeper. At least he actually played - unlike the three players below him in the list.

22. Dominic Solanke

One goal in 27 appearances from a striker. Enough said. The fact they managed to sell him to Bournemouth for £19 million is staggering.

21. Marko Grujic

Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool boss is still at the club but is currently on loan at Porto. The midfielder has played 16 appearances for the club but it doesn’t look as though he has a long-term future at Anfield.

20. Ben Davies

The former Preston defender is yet to play a game for Liverpool but ranks above some other signings due to how desperately Liverpool needed to sign him.

19. Adrian

His Liverpool career got off to a dream start as his heroics in the Super Cup penalty shootout against Chelsea earned him hero status. He’s since lost his position as Alisson’s No.2 due to a series of mistakes.

18. Takumi Minamino

There was genuine excitement when Liverpool signing Minamino for £7.25 million in January 2020. But Klopp seemed very reluctant to play the Red Bull Salzburg man, as he made 31 appearances before being sent on loan to Southampton one year later.

17. Konstantinos Tsimikas

The Greek left-back has played just five times for the club - five minutes in the Premier League - as he struggles to get the better of the ever-present Andy Robertson.

16. Ozan Kabak

His debut was one to forget but the loan deal with an option to sign looks an extremely good one for Liverpool. The club simply couldn’t afford not to sign a defender on deadline day. Whether or not the 19-year-old is any good, is irrelevant. He’s a defender and that’s all that matters. Because the club have an option to sign him permanently, we’ve included him in this list.

15. Ragnar Klavan

Klaven was something of a cult hero amongst Liverpool fans - mainly due to that little pirouette he used to do when receiving the ball. The Estonian played more than 50 times for the club during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons. Liverpool could have done with him this season, in truth.

14. Thiago

One of the best midfielders in world football on his day. But Thiago hasn’t had his day very often at Liverpool. His return from injury has coincided with Liverpool’s downturn of form and his reckless tackling certainly doesn’t help.

13. Naby Keita

Liverpool were so desperate to sign Keita in 2017 that, when they failed, they struck a deal 12 months in advance. But his Liverpool career has been plagued with injuries and he hasn’t been able to build any sort of momentum.

12. Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri is playing a bigger role this season than even he would have thought possible. After signing from Stoke for £13.5m in 2018, Shaqiri has been very much on the fringes but has produced some excellent performances during his 55 appearances.

11. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

It started off so well for Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool. He was one of the club’s most important players during their run to the 2018 Champions League final. That was until he suffered a serious knee injury in the first-leg of their semi-final victory over Roma. It put him out of action for more than about 15 months and the midfielder hasn’t quite been the same since.

10. Harvey Elliott

It was ordered last week that Liverpool would have to pay Fulham £4 million for Elliott. The 17-year-old has already played nine times for Liverpool and is currently tearing up the Championship for Blackburn. If he can fulfil his incredible potential, he could turn out to be one of Klopp’s best signings at the club.

9. Joel Matip

If only he wasn’t made of glass. Matip arrived on a free transfer in 2016 and has been an incredible servant for the club, playing more than 120 times. But he hasn’t completed an entire season without picking up an injury. Last season, he only managed nine league games and he won’t be adding to his 10 Premier League appearances this season.

8. Diogo Jota

Jota signed for £45 million in the summer but the Portuguese hit the ground running with nine goals in 17 appearances. That was until an injury sidelined him for months. He’s nearing full fitness now and will look to pick up where he left off.

7. Fabinho

Liverpool announced the signing of Fabinho just one day after their Champions League final loss in 2018. Fabinho has proven to be a brilliant signing for £39 million. He established himself as one of Europe’s best defensive midfielders but has had to play much of this campaign at centre-back.

6. Georginio WIjnaldum

Wijandulm has certainly paid back the £25 million Liverpool paid for him in 2016. The Dutchman has played at least 33 league matches in each of the four seasons so far and hasn’t missed one this time around. He will always be remembered for those two goals during that incredible comeback against Barcelona and, if he does leave this summer, will leave a club legend.

5. Alisson

Let’s forget about the recent mistakes for a second, shall we? Liverpool broke the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when they signed him for £66.8 million and, up until now, it’s proven to be a brilliant signing. This season, however, the Brazilian has struggled with injuries and his mistakes against Manchester City and Leicester have cost his side.

4. Andy Robertson

Robertson cost just £8 million from Hull in 2017. It took him a little while to get a look-in but, since then, he’s established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. He’s missed just five minutes of football this season with him being one of very few players not to have picked up an injury.

3. Virgil van Dijk

Those who thought Liverpool overpaid for Van Dijk by spending £75 million on him were very soon silenced. The Dutchman transformed Liverpool’s defence and played a huge role in helping them win the Champions League and Premier League. He’s the best centre-back in world football and his absence has been sorely missed.

2. Sadio Mane

Jamie Carragher dubbed the signing of Mane as the most important the club has made. His reasoning was that Mane arrived in 2016 - right at the start of the Kloppe era. Again, his £34 million transfer fee was questioned by many but 199 games and 91 goals later, Mane has proven to be a quite incredible signing.

1. Mohamed Salah

185 matches. 117 goals.

When Salah signed for an initial £36.5 million fee from Roma in 2017, even Liverpool fans weren’t too sure about the former Chelsea flop. A ridiculous 44 goals in his debut campaign helped win them over. He hasn’t stopped scoring since.

