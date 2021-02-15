You probably haven’t heard of Nader Mohammadi.

We don’t blame you if you haven’t.

However, the 23-year-old Iranian player has gone viral this weekend for a quite incredible throw.

The Paykan FC player was playing in his side’s Persian Gulf Pro League fixture against Persepolis. They trailed 1-0 in the final minutes of the match when Mohammadi lined a long-throw.

What followed was pretty crazy.

Despite being inside his own half, Mohammadi produced a somersault thrown that flew into the opponent's penalty area. While it didn’t result in a goal, it forced the goalkeeper into conceding a corner. Not bad considering he took the throw from inside his own half.

Even Liverpool’s specialist throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, commented on the throw.

He took to Twitter to write: “That's a looooong throw-in.”

He then tried to estimate how far it was.

“CRAZY throw-in of aprox. 45-47 meters,” he said. He then added: “It may be even 53-54 meters depending on the size of the pitch.”

That is surely the longest throw in an actual football match.

The world record stands at 59.81 metres, which was achieved by Michael Lewis on a training pitch.

Back in December, Mohammadi went one better by actually SCORING from a throw.

“You can’t score from a throw-in” we hear you cry.

Well, you can if the goalkeeper gets a touch - which he did.

Of course, Nader Mohammadi isn’t the only Iranian Mohammadi who has attempted a somersault thrown-in.

Who can forget Milad Mohammadi’s effort during the World Cup?

Iran trailed Spain 1-0 at the 2018 World Cup in the 94th-minute.

Step forward, Milad Mohammadi.

He kissed the ball, pointed to the sky, performed a forward roll before decided against throwing it. He quickly ran back and performed a normal run-up before throwing it in.

How embarrassing.

