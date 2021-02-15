There aren't many better things in football than watching a player score a stunning solo goal.

The sight of a player leaving multiple members of the opposing team chasing shadows before firing the ball past the goalkeeper, it's just glorious to behold.

It's always made better when it's performed at the very highest level and stages don't come any bigger than the Champions League.

Only the very best footballers are capable of delivering exceptional solo strikes in club football's most competitive tournament.

But the greats of modern European football have certainly produced the goods over the years and the folks over at BT Sport have now ranked the 10 greatest solo goals in Champions League history prior to the competition's return this week.

It really is a collection of legendary footballing figures, with four Ballon d'Or winners making the cut.

Let's take a look at BT Sport's top 10...

10. Mesut Ozil for Arsenal vs Ludogorets, 2016/17

9. Gareth Bale for Tottenham vs Inter Milan, 2010/11

8. Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, 2013/14

7. Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs Stuttgart, 2009/10

6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Ajax vs Lyon, 2002/03

5. Dimitar Berbatov for Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma, 2004/05

4. George Weah for PSG vs Bayern Munich, 1994/95

3. Kaka for AC Milan vs Manchester United, 2006/07

2. Thierry Henry for Arsenal vs Real Madrid, 2005/06

1. Lionel Messi for Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2010/11

In case you were wondering, the four Ballon d'Or winners in the list above are Messi, Ronaldo, Kaka and Weah.

Messi deservedly takes top spot and his jaw-dropping effort at the Bernabeu during that infamous El Clasico semi-final still gets better with every single replay.

Real Madrid's defence just couldn't get near the Argentine and six years before that, Los Blancos' back-line were left scratching their heads after Thierry Henry stylishly struck on their home patch.

The Bernabeu is the home of the very best solo goals in Champions League history! Although it's about time Real Madrid were responsible for one of them...

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News