Arguably one of the greatest managers in world football, Jurgen Klopp has a history of taking teams from mediocracy to absolute greatness.

Having spent most of his playing career at Mainz, he then went on to manage the Bundesliga side right after retiring in 2001. After spending just over seven years at Mainz’s helm, he then became the manager of Borussia Dortmund in 2008, and, as we all know, his managerial career finally began to take flight.

In his third season at the club, Klopp masterminded an unforgettable run to win the 2010-2011 Bundesliga title, nabbing the title from a Bayern Munich side that was in the Champions League final just a year prior.

The following season, Klopp once again took the club to new heights, as he won the league and the cup, marking Dortmund’s first domestic double in history.

A year after the double, Dortmund reached the Champions League final, where they were defeated by their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. After winning two German Supercups in 2013 and 2014, his final two trophies for the club, Klopp seemed ready for a new challenge and decided to become Liverpool’s new manager in 2015.

Klopp was touted by many to bring back Liverpool’s glory days, but the German endured a tough start to life at Anfield. Liverpool finished eighth in the league that season, but Klopp did take them to two cup finals, a slow but sure sign of progress. The Reds were defeated by Manchester City in the League Cup final and Sevilla in the Europa League final.

From then on, the only way was up for Klopp and Liverpool. They finished fourth in the 2016-2017 season and thus returned to the Champions League the following season. The 2017-2018 season saw Liverpool finish fourth again, but reach their first Champions League final since 2007, but they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

With Klopp still searching for his first piece of silverware, little did he know that the following season he would win Europe’s most coveted prize. Liverpool took home the 2019 Champions League a year after losing in the final. The champions of Europe then became the champions of England the following season, with Klopp having created one of world football's most dangerous sides.

With one of the most impressive trophy cabinets in recent history, what exactly do the German manager’s financials look like after all his success?

What is Jurgen Klopp’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Klopp’s net worth is estimated to be £40 million. His value skyrocketed following Liverpool’s Champions League win in 2019, as a few years before, his net worth was sitting at an estimated £21 million.

Klopp is currently the eighth highest-paid manager in world football, sitting just behind Inter’s Antonio Conte and ahead of Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti.

How much does Jurgen Klopp earn?

At Liverpool, Klopp makes around £10.5 million per year. His current salary is a considerable increase from when he was at Dortmund, where he made £4 million per year. His stock has thus risen significantly, especially after delivering Champions League and Premier League titles in the space of a year.

Klopp’s current Liverpool contract runs until 2024, where he'll hope to win more trophies to further increase his value.

What sponsorship deals does Klopp have?

Klopp has been involved in various marketing campaigns over the years, which currently includes deals with Snickers, VR-Bank, Opel, Erdinger and Deutsche Vermogensberatung. He earns a whopping £6.7million per year in sponsorship revenue.

In August 2020, Klopp signed an exclusive commercial deal with Adidas, making him just one of two managers signed with the sportswear giants.

What charity work has Klopp taken part in?

Klopp is very well known for his philanthropic efforts over the years.

In 2018, Klopp donated £4,000 to a cancer awareness charity, and also participated in James Milner’s charity football match ‘A Match for Cancer’.

The German boss is also heavily involved in the Liverpool Foundation’s events, which includes multiple hospital visits alongside Liverpool’s first team squad.

He is also an ambassador for Germany’s anti-racism campaign known as ‘Respekt!’.

