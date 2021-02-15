Crystal Palace latest news: Journalist hints potential target could stay at Premier League rival

Uncertainty looms over so much at Crystal Palace at the moment.

Where the club go from here will be hugely interesting.

Indeed, the disastrous Frank de Boer tenure shows how dangerous a change in direction can be but, right now, they do look rather short of ideas under Roy Hodgson.

With the likes of Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche linked with the job, The Sun's Alan Nixon provided some interesting insight on Twitter.

Replying to a fan's tweet, Nixon hinted he believed Dyche would stay at Burnley.

This is the same journalist who broke the Cooper story over the course of the weekend and followed it up on social media by hinting he believes the Clarets chief will remain in tow despite his links with Palace.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Pete O'Rourke recently told the Touchline Talk Podcast that it could cost between £5-7m to prize Dyche away from Lancashire, it would make sense to go for a potentially cheaper option in Cooper.

With so many contracts up at the end of the season as it is, a lot of money could be required to reshape the squad. So, the idea of paying as much as another £7m for a manager may not exactly be realistic all in one window.

Swansea chief Cooper has done an excellent resource on a limited budget in South Wales, taking them into the play-offs last season. This time out, his side are five points off the top with two games in hand on Norwich and Brentford, earning praise from Pep Guardiola.

If they do go for him, they'd be getting one of the best young managers in the Championship right now who has a proven track record of success (winning the U17 World Cup with England in 2017) at a potentially a fraction of the cost for Dyche.

