Sunderland latest news: Journalist provides takeover update

With the Sunderland takeover dragging on, supporters would have every right to be increasingly concerned.

Indeed, they certainly don't have to look far to see what a protracted saga can do to a club given the situation at bitter rivals Newcastle United, as the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era waits to kick on.

Speaking about the matter on Twitter, The Sun's Alan Nixon shared some further insight.

When asked about the situation by a supporter on social media, Nixon revealed the case was still with the EFL.

For his part, Louis-Dreyfus is said to be ready to get going on the project and has recently been spotted at the Stadium of Light ahead of his proposed takeover.

Still, for Sunderland supporters, the wait goes on.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, the sooner this happens the better. For the long-term prospects of the club, having a new owner to lead them back up the divisions is an exciting prospect but, even for the here and now, any development behind the scenes could improve the mood significantly.

While the Black Cats' season has been littered with inconsistency, the weekend win over Doncaster just how well they can play when confidence is high.

With that in mind, perhaps the seemingly imminent takeover will lift the mood across Wearside collectively and help push a late run to the automatic promotion spots. As things stand, Hull are only seven points off Lee Johnson's side, who looked a cut above their recent opponents when Aiden McGeady was able to pull the strings.

Though measuring confidence is impossible by way of metrics, it's clear Sunderland are capable of beating the best teams in the division - such as Doncaster and Ipswich - on their day. Should they get over the final hurdle and the EFL approve the deal, it stands to reason that the aura surrounding the club will be much more positive, potentially allowing their key men to express themselves on a more frequent basis.

If a deal is pushed through soon, there's still a chance to save the season.

News Now - Sport News