Burnley latest news: Club line up swoop on European giant

While the early days of Burnley's new owners have been controversial after reports emerged revealing the incoming bosses had already loaded the club with debt, the summer transfer window could be exciting.

Given the fact manager Sean Dyche's relationship with the previous owners was reportedly strained after a relatively quiet window, perhaps the new regime will be able to give him more in the way of funds to strengthen the team.

According to The Sun, Dyche already has his eye on a potential new recruit.

They claim the Clarets chief is keen on a move for Benfica's Carlos Joaquim dos Santos.

The American goalkeeper has impressed for the Portuguese giants' U23 side, keeping four clean sheets in six games at that level (via Transfermarkt). Indeed, he is reportedly being considered as a back-up for Nick Pope.

Described in the report as 'tall and powerful', the Turf Moor outfit are believed to be weighing up a bargain move for the 20-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though Pope is the bonafide No.1, it might be wise to draft in another stopper, particularly if those behind the scenes believe he is capable of covering for the England man at Premier League level.

Current third-choice Will Norris has never made a Premier League appearance at 27, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell wasn't even trusted in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, with Dyche opting for Pope instead despite resting a number of other regulars.



Considering just how important Pope is, drafting in someone who can cover for him on a more frequent basis makes sense. FBRef note how he has the second-highest post-shot expected goals (judging how likely a 'stopper is to save a shot based off its quality) with 6, suggesting he's prevented as many would-be goals when the forward was expected to score.

With that in mind, trotting him out for every single game is a major risk. If Burnley's game is based on keeping clean sheets and nicking a goal, losing Pope to an injury (as they have done before) would leave a gaping hole in that plan.

The report suggests they rate Joaquim dos Santos highly. If Burnley are serious about him, a move could help give Pope a rest now and again

