Alphonso Davies is the real deal, there's no mistake about it.

Truth be told, you could have compiled a list of the world's best footballers in 2020 and made it entirely out of Bayern Munich players with their Canadian full-back competing near the top.

Sure, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich staked a claim to stronger calendar years, but there was good reason to think that Davies stood out as the world's best left-back.

More glory for Bayern

And funnily enough, the early weeks of 2021 have done little to change that with Bayern becoming just the second team in European football history to win themselves the 'sextuple'.

After helping themselves to the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal crowns last season, they have added the DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to their collection in 2020/21.

However, for all the brilliance that has seen Hansi Flick win more trophies than he's lost games in Bavaria, that doesn't mean there haven't been stumbles from Davies and co along the way.

Bayern Munich vs Arminia

And that most certainly appeared to be the case during Bayern's clash with Arminia on Monday night when they swapped the warm rays of Qatar to the heavy snowfall of the Allianz Arena.

In fact, Bayern found themselves trailing to the Bundesliga strugglers at half-time with Michel Valp scoring in the first ten minutes before Amos Pieper doubled their advantage.

But through all the snow and struggles of Bayern's return to Germany, there was still a moment of brilliance from the aforementioned Davies as he showed off his notoriously rapid pace.

Davies' epic recovery run

Just as it appeared that Arminia were in the clear down the right flank with a ball over the top, Davies somehow recovered from being 10 yards behind the forward to winning back possession.

It really was a case of Davies looking as though he was beaten all ends up one second to completely taking control of the situation the next - and you can check it out down below:

No wonder they call him 'Roadrunner'.

World's fastest player?

It's no secret that quick and punchy recovery runs are a crucial skill for defenders, but we're not sure anybody has a better get-out-of-jail-free card than Davies and his unbelievable sprint speed.

And what makes the situation all the more astonishing is that it never looked as though Davies was going to lose the footrace once he turned on the afterburners.

It makes you think that Davies wasn't even sweating a situation that would ordinarily look pretty dire and instead knew that his Usain Bolt-like pace would bail Bayern out within a flash.

Besides, even if you don't think he's the best left-back in the world, he's most certainly the fastest.

