Bruno Fernandes is arguably the best player in the Premier League.

Sure, major cracks are appearing in Manchester United's title challenge, but lest we forget that the Red Devils have only lost four games in England's top-flight since Fernandes arrived at the club.

That's a pretty good record when you consider the former Sporting Lisbon man has only been plying his trade at Old Trafford for just over a year now, already boasting 57 appearances to his name.

Fernandes' massive impact

And his record in that time has been nothing short of staggering.

Of course, the top-line statistic is that Fernandes has bagged 31 goals for the Red Devils, making him the second-highest scorer in the Premier League both this season and for 2020 as a whole.

But his impact hasn't ended there with Fernandes becoming the first player to win back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards twice over - and all in the space of just 12 months.

Man Utd's reliance

So, go on, remind us all about how many of Fernandes' goals have come from the penalty spot and how he supposedly disappears in big games, but you simply can't deny his influence at the club.

It's not for no reason that fans are comparing his impact to that of Eric Cantona's when he arrived at the 'Theatre of Dreams' in 1992, even if he's unlikely to reap the same amount of trophies.

And on the back of the West Bromwich Albion draw in which Fernandes bailed out his side with a spectacular volley, the extent to which United are leaning on their star man has never been clearer.

Man Utd without Fernandes

In fact, we've seldom seen the status quo phrased better than by a viral tweet for Twitter user @Vintage_Utd, which imagines a world where United are stripped of Fernandes' goal and assists.

In other words, just how much of United's current league position hinge upon the direct goal contributions of their leading man? Well, it just happens that the answer is: an absolute tonne.

You can check out the viral tweet down below to see the mess that United would find themselves in:

A one-man team?

Now, ok, yes, there are some serious disclaimers to drop here because you could make the tweet seem really silly if you literally imagined United scrounging around in a relegation battle.

Besides, United would still be playing a world-class attacking midfielder if they never signed Fernandes or the £81 million-rated playmaker was injured for the entirety of this season.

But that doesn't make it any less crazy that 27 of the 46 points that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have amassed are down to goals that Fernandes has either scored or created himself.

So, sure, don't take it as though a United without Fernandes would literally be treading water but rather, let it show that claims the Red Devils are a one-man team aren't completely unfounded

