Last week, Jamie Carragher claimed Jamie Vardy was one of the best signings in football history.

Vardy signed for Leicester for just £1 million from non-league Fleetwood back in 2012 and he’s gone on to become one of the best strikers in world football.

His goals helped the Foxes to an incredible Premier League triumph during the 2015/16 season and, at the age of 34, Vardy continues to bang in the goals.

"That’s one of many reasons why there may never be a better transfer than Vardy’s from Fleetwood Town to Leicester - not just in the Premier League era, but in football history," said Carragher in his column for the Telegraph.

"I am always reluctant to definitively declare anyone or anything is ‘the best ever’. It can only be a matter of opinion. But if you were compiling a list of the greatest, most influential signings and judging it on value for money, who eclipses Vardy?

"We can talk about many transfers which changed the course of Premier League history, such as Eric Cantona joining Manchester United, Dennis Bergkamp to Arsenal, Yaya Toure or David Silva moving to Manchester City, or Virgil van Dijk joining Liverpool."

It’s certainly a big claim from Carragher.

And it’s one that both he and Gary Neville discussed on Monday Night Football.

First, Carragher was tasked with naming Liverpool’s five best signings of the Premier League era.

He went for Sami Hyypia, Luis Suarez, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Neville was given the same task for Manchester United and opted for Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Nemanja Vidic.

Together, they then came up with the five best signings in the Premier League era.

Here’s what they went for:

“I think those five are right,” Neville said.

“The impact they had on those clubs. Leicester winning the league? It’s unbelievable.

“I think Cantona is the most iconic Premier League signing in terms of what he did to United and the Premier League record they had after winning it for the first time. £1.2 million from Leeds - massive rivals - to be that can never be eclipsed in terms of signings.”

