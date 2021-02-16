Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy on RAW this week.

'The Lady of WWE' was involved in a tag team match on Monday night, teaming with Peyton Royce against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

However, there was no finish to the bout as Evans made her stunning announcement after being tagged into the action.

Rather than entering the ring, she stepped back onto the ramp and told the advancing Charlotte to 'calm down' because she wasn't allowed to put her hands on her.

"Calm down, get back, wait! Charlotte, I'm pregnant," she yelled.

So, who's the daddy? Well, it could be Ric Flair.

'The Dirtiest Player in the Game' could be heard reacting to Evans' news by shouting: "Let's go, woooo! Call me daddy, call me daddy!"

After announcing their news, the pair made their way to the back in good spirits, leaving Charlotte standing gobsmacked in the ring.

Following RAW, Evans further commented on her pregnancy during a WWE exclusive backstage interview.

"I said everything that I wanted to say out there. Just know that I am very happy," she revealed.

Not only is Lacey's announcement very exciting - but it also has a huge effect on the RAW Women's title picture.

Asuka was due to defend her belt against Evans at the Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday, but 'The Lady' has been pulled from the match for obvious reasons.

WWE are yet to announce who Asuka's new opponent will be, but it's expected she will defend the title in a few days time.

Could there be a silver lining for Charlotte, then? Despite working closely with the RAW Women's Champ in recent weeks, she surely wouldn't turn down another shot at the gold.

A shot at the belt might be the only thing that can help her bounce back after Evans' shock announcement, too...

We'll just have to wait and see what happens on Sunday.

News Now - Sport News