Tottenham Hotspur news: Club could ride out the Jose Mourinho experiment

While Jose Mourinho is regarded as a serial winner, his first full season in charge at Tottenham Hotspur isn't exactly going to plan.

Granted, Spurs have reached a cup final and the Portuguese is just one game away from winning the club their first trophy in years but there has already been talk about senior players having reservations about their style of play.

Following up on The Athletic's story revealing the 58-year-old doesn't have a break clause in his contract in North London, Alex Kay-Jelski revealed what he believed is the least likely outcome of Mourinho's tenure.

The publication's Editor-In-Chief listed the three ways in which Spurs go from here. Either things improve from here, Mourinho is sacked at huge expense or the club ride out the rest of his contract for the next two seasons.

Indeed, the last scenario is the least likely in Jelski's eyes with the report also suggesting Mourinho would be in for a significant pay-out should he be sacked, considering his status as one of the world's highest-paid managers.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Considering how poorly things ended for Mourinho at Chelsea and Manchester United, those who are skeptical about whether or not he can improve on his current fortunes have every reason to be.

However, this is still only his first full season in charge and, as things stand, Spurs are only four points off fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand. If they can finish in the top four this season while potentially winning a trophy, it would surely go down as a real success.

That's not to say there aren't reasons to criticise him considering some of the performances against the likes of Liverpool, Brighton and Chelsea, but there doesn't appear to be any real need to rush into the costly move of sacking him, particularly anytime soon.

Certainly at the moment, Spurs should ride the Mourinho experiment out.

