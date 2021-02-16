Tyson Fury’s co-promotor Bob Arum has likened Deontay Wilder to former American President Donald Trump.

Wilder has made various claims and excuses since his knockout loss to Fury in February last year, which led Arum to make the comparison.

"Deontay Wilder has been spoiled by our former President Donald Trump, who says you can say any lie, or any preposterous thing and maybe some people believe it,” Arum told talkSPORT.

"In Trump's case, they believed it and stormed the capital. Deontay Wilder, again, irresponsible what he's saying, totally.”

Much like Trump, Wilder has since made numerous outlandish claims in an attempt to explain his loss in Las Vegas.

Wilder's Excuses

The former heavyweight champion of the world blamed the costume he wore for his ring walk, stating because it weighed too much, it tired out his legs. He accused his corner of spiking his water and also said that Fury’s gloves had been tampered with, allowing the Gypsy King to scratch him.

Wilder made all of these accusations with no evidence.

"Whether it's about Tyson Fury, Mark Breland – a tremendous guy – Deontay Wilder is not making any sense,” Arum continued.

"But hey, if the former President who served for four years doesn't make sense, I mean Deontay Wilder is just another Trumpian."

The comments come after former President Trump claimed mass voting fraud was the reason behind his Presidential election loss to Joe Biden in November last year, despite, much like Wilder, having no proof to back up his comments.

Wilder currently has no fights scheduled after spending most of 2020 recovering from bicep surgery. Despite the American’s desire to fight Fury again, Arum has stated in the past that there would be no rematch – Fury and his camp are currently working on a unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

It remains to be seen where Wilder goes from here, and exactly when we’ll see the Bronze Bomber back in the ring.

News Now - Sport News