When talking about players who wasted their talent, Ravel Morrison is one of the most obvious examples.

Ask anyone at Manchester United about Morrison and they'll tell stories of just how talented he was.

However, he made just three appearances for United’s first team before a failed spell at West Ham.

He’s been on loan to the likes of Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff and Middlesbrough in the Championship, spells at Lazio in Italy, Atlas in Mexico, Ostersund in Sweden and most recently played for ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands. At the age of 28, he’s now a free agent.

It’s a sad story and just goes to show that talent isn’t everything.

Recently, Morrison appeared on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast. The former United defender decided to text his former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, to give him five words on Morrison.

What Ferguson replied was pretty emotional.

“Rio, my first and lasting impression of Ravel as a young lad was he has always got time and space, always available to be on the ball so unusual for a young lad of his age. Give my regards to him, please.

“Another thing about Ravel which I’ve always treasured because no other young player who made their debut did it. After the first game in the first-team that he played, the next morning he came to my office and gave me a letter thanking me for giving him his debut. I was gobsmacked, Rio.

The boy had a good heart, he was just beaten by his background.

“I almost started crying,” admitted Ferdinand.

But perhaps the most emotional sentence came from Morrison who said: “If I could go back in time, I would change 90% of my life.”

Wow.

Ferguson mentioned Morrison’s background in his text and the former prospect explained how he sold Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney’s boots just to feed his family.

"Remember I got kicked out of the changing room for thieving your boots?" Morrison revealed.

Ferdinand responded: "Tell me if I’m wrong but you were taking our boots down to Goals to show your mates…."

Morrison added: "Obviously I was on scholar’s wage, I was young.

"You used to get like £250 for a pair of boots. You take two pairs of boots, you get £500 and go home and buy your family a Chinese or something.

"You guys used to get like 30 pairs of boots. I didn’t mean it to cause harm but when I saw yours or [Wayne] Rooney’s deliveries, you’d get 20-30 pairs at a time, I was thinking one pair to put some food on the table at home, it wouldn’t be a big problem.’"

