Manchester City injury news: Big boost could be on the horizon

The idea of Manchester City getting stronger from here must be a scary one for anyone who stands in their way.

Having won 16 games in a row, Pep Guardiola's side look imperious at the top of the division ahead of their return to Champions League duty next week, as they look to finally convince on the grandest stage of them all.

According to Sky Sports, their task could get easier on that front.

They claim a certain Kevin De Bruyne could return for their trip to Budapest to play Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League round of 16.

The Belgian has missed the last five league games as a result of a hamstring injury but could be in contention to play at least some part in Hungary.

Given the success both Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden have enjoyed in his absence, it'll be interesting to see how Guardiola lines up should De Bruyne be in a position to start sooner rather than later.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Luckily for City, they do not have to rush the Belgian back.

Foden and Gundogan have done a remarkable job in carrying the burden from midfield without him and, with the greatest of respect to their imminent German opponents, the form book would suggest City are favourites even without De Bruyne.

As mentioned, they are on a relentless winning run, while Mönchengladbach lie seventh in the Bundesliga.

Clearly, that's not always how things work out, particularly given some of Guardiola's results in Europe over the last few years, but it'd take a brave observer to bet against City at the moment.

What's more important, however, is De Bruyne being introduced back into the team ahead of the proverbial business end of the campaign.

If City are able to progress and end their hoodoo on the continent past the quater-finals or beyond, he will surely be key to their aspirations.

Having suffered with a number of niggling injuries over the last two seasons (Transfermarkt note he's missed 11 games with various problems), allowing him to build his way back up to full fitness is the greatest blessing City have at the moment.

