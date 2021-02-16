Thomas Tuchel's good start to his Chelsea career continued as they defeated Newcastle 2-0 on Monday evening.

Olivier Giroud gave the Blues the lead after 31 minutes, tapping into an empty net after some good work from Timo Werner.

The German would get on the scoresheet eight minutes later as he found the net from a corner.

Chelsea dominated the second half but there were no further goals.

N'Golo Kante found himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games under Tuchel.

He was sent on with 21 minutes against Newcastle and he put in a typically energetic display.

And Tuchel made sure to congratulate him on his cameo when he made his way off the pitch at full-time.

The German manager tried to hype Kante up and get a reaction out of the Frenchman.

But Kante was having none of it as he looked to the ground and smiled.

It was a moment that Chelsea fans enjoyed and you can see some of the reaction below.

Kante may not be featuring too much under Tuchel but his manager had some glowing praise for him last week.

"I am absolutely not concerned about his quality. What I see on the pitch during games and what I see on the training pitch here in Cobham is everything that I expected, but I expected a lot because I am a huge fan of him," Tuchel said of Kante, per the Metro.

"I can see the input he has on teams. He makes teams better. He makes guys around him feel comfortable. He has the mentality of a water carrier but on such a high level.

"What I see here in possession games what I see in acceleration what I see in passing ability is absolutely outstanding combined in such a humble personality I am absolutely not concerned.

"I think N’Golo fits into any manager’s plans on the planet. I was desperate to have him in my teams [in the past]. I am so happy to have him back again.

"We put him on the pitch against Tottenham and he helped everybody on the pitch, which is what he does.

"To see the guy live, to see how he works, how humble he is, the quality he gives to the team. I am so humble to be his coach."

