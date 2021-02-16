Nia Jax has become the butt of the joke recently.

It all began last week on RAW when she yelled out 'my hole!' after landing hard on the ring apron.

Within minutes, 'The Irresistible Force' was trending on Twitter and fans were absolutely loving her initial outburst.

Initially, WWE were quick to play down the incident, even censoring it out of the highlights they posted online after the show.

But then, Jax and her partner Shayna Baszler made an appearance on SmackDown and the women's tag team champ was involved in another 'my hole' spot.

As you can probably guess, WWE are now running with the angle and once again, it was referenced on Monday night.

During an appearance on RAW Talk, Jax could barely get a word in while hosts R-Truth and Charly Caruso relentlessly ripped into her with multiple jokes.

First, Nia was given a doughnut seat cushion to help with her 'minor injuries' and Charly explained that there’s a bakery nearby that sells doughnuts.

Jax wasn't impressed, suggesting that 'nobody was laughing' and refused to be a part of the jokes, to which Caruso said, 'holey moley, that’s rude,' cracking R-Truth up.

The tag team champion finally walked off the set and threw her seat cushion at the hosts when Truth asked her if she 'holds' or 'holes' her title belt.

Yep, it seems we'll be hearing a lot more about Nia's 'hole' in the coming weeks. While WWE were initially slow to jump on the viral incident, they're definitely running with it now.

So what will come next for Baszler, Jax and her 'hole'? Hopefully, some more hilarious RAW Talk appearances to start!

