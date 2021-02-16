We've all seen some weird fan/celebrity interactions over the years.

Whether it be asking them to sign a random body part or send a funny video message to one of their mates, it's not uncommon for die-hard fans to ask for some obscure things from their idols.

However, we may have found the craziest fan, and he's clearly a huge admirer of UFC star Jon Jones.

Said fan seemingly asked former UFC champ Jones to put him to sleep, with the American obliging and then reviving him shortly after doing so.

What caused the fan at the event to ask Jones to choke him out remains unclear, but either way, the supporter got his wish.

In one of the easiest submissions of his career, Jones squeezes the fan’s neck, causing him to slowly drift out of consciousness. After the man’s arms go limp, gasps and exclamations can be heard in the background of the video. Jones is then seen rushing to stand and raise the fan’s legs, with him waking up seconds after Bones had put him under.

The man is clearly amazed after Jones had woken him back up. As soon as the fan is back on his feet, the crowd is then heard laughing and he shows there are no hard feelings as the two share an embrace and a joke.

Jones, considered one of the best mixed martial artists to ever fight in UFC, is set to face the winner of the Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou fight in March, which will be the first heavyweight bout of his MMA career.

Since becoming the youngest person to ever win a UFC belt, at the age of 23 in 2011, Jones has essentially held the light heavyweight title for almost all of the last decade. Despite losing the belt twice for legal and doping reasons, Jones came back to regain his title both times, and has never lost a UFC title fight.

Jones has since vacated the light heavyweight title, and is focusing on competing at heavyweight.

With a record like that, the man Jones choked out must have been either one of his biggest fans, lost a bet, or knew something that we didn’t.

