England were defeated by 317 runs in the second Test against India in Chennai after being bowled out for 164 on the fourth day.

Axar Patel took five wickets in the second innings on Test debut for India, who had set the visitors what would have been a world record chase of 482.

Moeen Ali top scored with a quick-fire 43 off 18 balls – his last act of the series before returning home for his period of allotted rest.

The result means India level the four-Test series at 1-1, with the day-night Test beginning in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Changes Backfire For England

England made four changes from the side that won the first Test in Chennai, with Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone and Stuart Broad replacing Dom Bess, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and James Anderson. India, meanwhile, brought in Axar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in place of Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jasprit Bumrah.

First Innings

India won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that provided plenty of assistance for the spinners from day one.

Rohit Sharma top scored with a masterful 161 – his seventh Test century – whilst Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant both made half-centuries.

England’s reply got off to the worst possible start when Rory Burns was trapped LBW without scoring in Ishant Sharma’s opening over.

Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and Ben Stokes all fell to the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, who ended the innings with a five-wicket haul, before Axar had captain Root caught attempting to sweep.

Foakes offered staunch resistance with 42 off 107 balls, but ran out of partners, with England’s final total of 134 all out meaning they conceded a first innings deficit of 195 runs.

Second Innings

India started slowly in their second innings, falling to 106-6 before Ashwin joined captain Virat Kohli at the crease.

The pair put on 96 for the seventh wicket before Kohli was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Moeen. Ashwin continued on, however, bringing up his fifth Test century with a flurry of boundaries, becoming just the second player after Sir Garfield Sobers to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test against England.

India were eventually bowled out for 286, setting their opponents 482 runs to win.

That chase always looked beyond England on a deteriorating pitch, and they lost wickets at regular intervals on the fourth morning.

Root lasted 92 balls for his 33, but was caught at slip by Rahane off an Axar delivery that bounced awkwardly off the pitch and hit him on the glove.

Moeen’s 43, which contained three fours and five sixes, briefly threatened the record for the fastest Test 50 before he was stumped off Kuldeep to give India a 317-run victory and end England’s six-Test winning streak away from home.

