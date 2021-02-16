When it comes to club football, the UEFA Champions League is the holy grail.

Dripping in drama, heartache, goals galore and unbelievable miracles, the European showpiece is simply unmatched.

It is the top table of club football, the biggest stage for the crème de la crème of talent to showcase what they are capable of.

World Cup's come and go and European Championships always get the heart racing, but the Champions League final is the bread and butter of grand occasions on the football calendar.

Some of the finest players the planet have has ever produced have fallen short in pursuit of Europe's mythical cup - it is a fraught adventure, not one for the feint of heart or the weak in the knees.

To get your hands on that trophy is to reach footballing nirvana. There can be no feeling better than conquering Europe to sit atop the pile of the most fiercely contested tournament in the world.

It takes a special player, a heart of steel and, to coin an eloquent Jurgen Klopp phrase, a ferociously determined group of 'mentality monsters' to ascend that throne.

However, over the years, there have been some rather 'lesser' players who have, by hook or by crook, found themselves on that winners platform, celebrating wildly at the trophy presentation.

So, with that in mind, we thought we'd test your knowledge on some of the more obscure winners of Europe's most elite of competitions.

The truth is, to be part of a Champions League winning squad, you have to be pretty good at what you do, but that doesn't stop us from wondering just how some of these lads managed to get a winners medal around their neck.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

