The Champions League is back.

After a two-month hiatus, Europe's premier cup competition returns with two blockbuster ties.

Six-time European Champions Liverpool return to action after some poor Premier League form.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways against RB Leipzig, in a match that will take place in Budapest.

The best tie of the round will also take place on Tuesday, with Barcelona welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Camp Nou.

It promises to be an incredible tie between two of the best teams in the world.

With Barca eight points back in La Liga, the Catalan giants will be concentrating on winning their first Champions League title since 2015.

And Barca's fans are doing everything in their power to try and give their team the best advantage possible.

In a video captured by El Chiringuito, Barca fans have let off fireworks in the early hours of the morning right outside the hotel where PSG's team are staying.

Watch the video below:

You've got to admire Barca fan's dedication to give their team the edge.

If you see PSG's players looking tired at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, now you know why...

Unfortunately for PSG, they will be without Neymar for the game.

The Brazilian star suffered an abductor injury last week and is expected to be out for around a month.

His participation for the return leg at the Parc des Princes on March 10 is in doubt, too.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke about how Neymar is feeling ahead of the game.

“He’s very sad. He was really looking forward to going to Barcelona. He loves Barcelona. He’s a player who loves to play these games, he’s made for them," the Argentine said, per the Guardian.

But PSG will still have their other superstar, Kylian Mbappe, available.

With Neymar out, Mbappe could be key as PSG look to get something out of the game at the Camp Nou.

