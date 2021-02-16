Manny Pacquiao has stated that he wants $40 million (£30 million) to fight Terence Crawford next.

Despite the 42-year-old not having boxed in almost two years, the Filipino seemingly has his sights set on taking on the current WBO champion in the Middle East some time soon.

“I like to fight somebody who has a title. We told Bob [Arum, Crawford’s promotor] I get $40million and Crawford gets $10million,” Pacquiao told the Daily Tribune, via the Mirror.

“I will fight anybody. You know me, I don’t back away from any challenge. Bring them on!”

Pacquiao was reportedly set to fight Conor McGregor, and undoubtedly make millions of dollars when doing so, but the Irishman's loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 has stopped the contest from happening... for now at least.

This could be the reasoning behind his desire to fight the 33-year-old Crawford, and his need for such a high fee.

“Very unfortunate, it looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out,” said Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s promotor.

“Maybe he had the Senator on his mind.

“Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC. It’s a bummer, it could have been fun for as long as it lasted, and I know leg kicks would have made a world of difference.

“I think the demand for the fight is not there presently.”

Pacquiao, regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, has not fought since winning the WBA belt against Keith Thurman in July 2019. Although he has been subsequently stripped of the belt due to his inactivity, he clearly doesn’t feel that his time off will have a negative impact.

Crawford poses a tough test for Pacquiao, however, and is yet to lose in his boxing career with his professional record standing at 37-0.

Crawford knocked out Kell Brook in four rounds in his last fight back in November.

