Bobby Lashley is arguably on the best run of his WWE career.

The CEO of The Hurt Business has established himself as a dominant United States Champion, simply dismantling anyone who attempts to take the title away from him.

In fact, business is booming for Lashley's stablemates too.

Under the management of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are RAW Tag Team Champions, meaning all full-time wrestlers in the group currently hold the gold.

As a WWE Superstar who has had two separate runs with the company - the first between 2005 and 2008 before returning a decade later - Lashley knows what it takes to make it in the business.

So, who does he back to reach the top of the mountain one day?

Well, during an interview with TVInsider, he suggested that Keith Lee will become WWE's next breakout star... but only if he links up with The Hurt Business.

"Now that you say that, I kind of do," Lashley said, when asked if he sees a lot of himself in Lee.

"When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title.

"Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do.

"I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others."

For Lashley to single out a RAW rival as WWE's next breakout star is certainly high praise.

We've got to be honest... we'd love to see Lee turn heel and join The Hurt Business in WWE one day too. That would certainly be money!

