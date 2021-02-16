Exactly 10 years ago today, Arsenal welcomed Barcelona to the Emirates Stadium for their Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Barca went into the game as favourites and they took the early lead when David Villa found the back of the net.

But Arsenal would come battling back in the last 15 minutes to secure a memorable win.

Robin van Persie restored parity with 12 minutes remaining, before Andriy Arshavin struck the winner five minutes later.

Arguably the best performer on the night was Arsenal's wonderkid, Jack Wilshere.

The English midfielder was just 19 years old at the time and had the task of going up against arguably the best midfield trio ever: Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

But Wilshere was not fazed.

He turned in a quite incredible performance which is one of the best in the competition's recent memory.

You can watch highlights of his display below:

What a performance. To think he was just 19 years old at the time is just astonishing.

Even Xavi paid tribute to Wilshere when speaking about his performance a few years later.

"He played a fantastic game against us [in 2011]. Let's not forget he was just 20 years old [He was 19]. It's just a shame he got injured so many times over the past two years," Xavi told Sport, per Tribuna.

Wilshere produced a brilliant answer when recently asked about who he learned the most from in that game.

"Couldn't learn much, they all spent the night in my pocket", he joked.

Unfortunately, Wilshere's career since then has taken a downturn.

He has suffered from numerous injuries and now plays for Bournemouth in the Championship.

The Englishman has still had a decent career, but it could have been so much better had he not sustained so many injuries.

