Three of boxing’s biggest and most successful heavyweights have had their last 10 opponents outlined in an infographic that makes for fascinating reading.

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are the men in question as the three are all currently trying to map out their next steps. The American wants to complete the trilogy with Fury, but Fury wants to secure the superfight with AJ. Decisions, decisions!

But, one thing is clear after seeing this infographic, and that is that Joshua's last 10 opponents are head and shoulders above that of Fury and Wilder.

From the outset, it appears that Joshua is the one with the more credible history.

In amongst his most recent challengers is, of course, Ukrainian legend and one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time Wladimir Klitschko, who sent AJ to the floor for the first time in his career in one of his biggest scares to date.

Joshua’s only professional defeat so far came against the underdog Andy Ruiz Jr, in a shock loss that sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world.

AJ recovered to defeat Ruiz Jr in their rematch six months later, before his latest fight came against Kubrat Pulev, who was recently ranked in the top 10 active heavyweights.

Other notable names from AJ’s impressive list of victims include Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker, who made Joshua go the full 12 rounds for the first time in his career.

Fury and Wilder’s recent 10, however, make for slightly different reading.

Of course, two of their recent matchups came against one another, while Fury’s most difficult opponent on paper, similar to AJ, may have also been Klitschko. Fury has been known to make light work of others, though, with a comfortable second-round knockout of Tom Schwartz, as well as a fourth-round stoppage of Joey Abell, a man with 11 career defeats so far.

Wilder’s recent journey appears even easier at times. In his list are two first-round knockouts against Dominic Breazeale and Bermane Stiverne, although two impressive victories over ‘King Kong’ Luis Ortiz stand him in good stead.

It will be interesting to see where this triangle of power between three giants of the sport leads to. Will Wilder get his wish of a Fury trilogy? Or will the ‘Gypsy King’ stop at nothing until he has Joshua inside the ropes?

Time will tell whether Joshua’s past experiences may give him the upper hand should a superfight like that materialise.

