The Australian Open has looked a little different this year.

Despite the controversy surrounding players being locked up in quarantine in the build-up and fans being escorted from the stadium in the middle of a match, the slam Down Under has managed to keep going.

Naturally, Nick Kyrgios has made the headlines for some questionable behaviour while Serena Williams, as is her way, has marched through to the final stages.

However, the sailing has not been quite as smooth for men's number 1, Novak Djokovic.

The fiery Serb has been battling an injury throughout the championships as he looks to notch up yet another Grand Slam win.

Having beaten Milos Raonic in the fourth round, Djokovic would face his sternest test yet, with German Alexander Zverev waiting for him in the quarter finals.

The first set was a fiercely contested affair, with Zverev clinching it in a hard-fought tie breaker.

Djokovic then rallied in the second, roaring back into the clash to claim an efficient 6-2 win in the second.

However, it was in the third where Djokovic showed just how on edge he is. With Zverev drawing away in the set, Djokovic's notoriously short fuse went off like a bomb.

The 33-year-old completely lost his cool after conceding a point to Zverev, brutally smashing his racket against the Melbourne court.

You can watch the incredible tantrum in the video below:

Somehow, Djokovic was able to cool his rampant rage to once again show his quality and win the third set, 6-4.

At the time of writing, however, the Serbian was down 2-0 in the fourth set.



More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

