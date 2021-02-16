The Champions League match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening promises to be a cracker.

A number of the world's best players will feature, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

But one man who will not play is Brazilian star, Neymar.

The 29-year-old, of course, played for Barcelona for four seasons between 2013-2017.

But he suffered an abductor injury last week and will be out of action for a month.

He posted a heartbreaking rant on Instagram after receiving the bad news.

“For a while, I will once again have to stop doing the thing I most love in life, which is playing football,” he wrote, per the Guardian.

“I dribble and I get hit constantly. It makes me very sad. It makes me very sad to have to listen to a player, a coach, a commentator or whoever the hell it is say ‘they have to kick him’, ‘he dives’, ‘cry-baby’ ‘spoilt kid’, etc.

“It saddens me and I don’t know how much longer I can take it. I just want to be happy playing football. NOTHING ELSE.”

Neymar has now sent another emotional tweet ahead of the game, saying: "Top 3 of the games I most wanted to play."

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed earlier this week that Neymar was sad going into the game.

“He’s very sad. He was really looking forward to going to Barcelona. He loves Barcelona. He’s a player who loves to play these games, he’s made for them," he said.

It's such a shame that Neymar will not grace the field at the Camp Nou.

He will be a big miss for PSG and they will be hoping that they can cope in his absence.

Let's just hope that he's fully fit for the return leg, which occurs on March 10.

