Have you ever run a 5K and felt you did well? Think again.

On Sunday, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech put us all to shame by setting a new women’s 5K world record with an astonishing time of 14:43 at the Monaco Run 5K.

Chepkoech crossed the line one second quicker than the previous record holder Sifan Hassan to etch her name into the history books.

Monaco is clearly a happy hunting ground for Chepkoech, as it is where she achieved her first world record with her 8:44:32 PB time at the 3,000m steeplechase, proving this was no fluke.

Her latest accomplishment was made all the more remarkable given the fact she hadn’t run a competitive 5K race since 2014 (in which she ran a now measly looking time of 16:25).

Her training and perseverance since then has clearly paid off, with second place Meraf Bahta crossing the line just over a minute after the eventual winner.

Following a quick start in which it became clear Chepkoech was going to win, attention soon shifted to see whether or not she could break Sifan Hassan’s record of 14:44 set in 2019. Now her name stands proudly at the top of the pile for others to try and overcome.

History may have been written differently, however, with Joyciline Jepkosgei. An honourable mention must go to the Kenyan who, in 2017, ran 5K in an incredible time of 14:32 on her way to the 10K world record in Prague.

Sadly for Jepkosgei, the 5K world record event wasn’t recognised until two months after her amazing effort. This means despite technically running 5K quicker than Chepkoech, it isn’t recognised as a world record.

Elsewhere, in the men’s event, Joshua Cheptegei was the eventual winner as he reached the finish line in 13:14, failing to match his own world record set in Monaco last year.

A scarcely believable time of 12:51 that he accomplished last year was always going to be difficult to replicate, but with the seventh-fastest 5K in history at 13.14, who are we to judge?!

