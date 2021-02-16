Somehow, VAR seems to be getting worse with every passing week in the Premier League.

You’d think that it would be getting smoother given that officials and players have used it for 18 months in England now.

But that’s clearly not the case.

At the weekend, we saw numerous controversial VAR calls which disrupted the rhythm and flow of the game.

The first came during Leicester’s victory over Liverpool. Leicester’s equaliser was a complete mess, in truth.

Initially, Anthony Taylor pointed to the penalty spot when Thiago fouled Harvey Barnes. That was eventually overturned when replays adjudged the foul to be outside the box. Then, from the resulting free-kick, James Maddison scored but Daniel Armartey appeared to be in an offside position. A lengthy check, which involved plenty of lines drawn, ruled Armartey to be onside and the goal stood.

Then, during West Brom vs Manchester United, VAR struck again.

Harry Maguire thought he had been awarded a penalty by Craig Pawson, despite standing in an offside position. However, Pawson was called over to the VAR monitor and decided that it wasn’t a penalty after all.

As you probably know by now, we here at GIVEMESPORT hate VAR.

That’s why we regularly reveal how the Premier League table would look without it.

To work that out, we look at every overturned VAR decision made each week and work out how that’s impacted the match in question.

Let’s take a look out how the table looks after gameweek 24.

So, City are still seven points clear at the top of the table. However, we’ve awarded United a win against West Brom because, without VAR cancelling their penalty award, they would have picked up all three points.

Interestingly, Liverpool are clinging onto fourth in our table having picked up two extra points.

Both West Ham and Everton have toppled three places to 8th and 10th respectively - two sides who have benefitted from VAR this season.

At the other end of the table, the absence of VAR has done nothing to save Fulham, West Brom or Sheffield United from looking like relegation certainties.

