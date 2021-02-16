There's nothing quite as infuriating as watching your 'absolutely sure to come off' accumulator bet crumble before your eyes in the first fixture of the weekend.

Having spent hours agonising over your picks, choosing goal-scorers or predicting final scorelines, it all goes to hell almost instantly as your 'safe bet' falls apart.

Of course there is also the agony of coming within one fixture of landing a once-in-a-lifetime bet only to see the final leg of your 'acca' go painfully awry.

However, while the betting landscape is, more often than not, littered with heartache and rage, there is the odd incredible miracle that always gives punters hope.

So, with a little help from the team at Pundit Feed, we thought we'd bring you the 10 biggest ever wins to have come from a rogue football accumulator bet.

10. Won £45,000 - £5 on 9172/1 odds

The unnamed punter supercharged his odds by predicting the match result with both teams to score in six 2015 Premier League fixtures.

In the end, it all relied on an out of form Everton beating West Brom. After conceding an early goal, it looked as though all was lost but, three late goals flipped the match, and the punter's life, on its head.

William Hill paid out the unlikely winnings to an overjoyed customer.

9. Won £53,000 - £49.50 on 1070/1 odds

As far as an acca bet goes, a £49.50 stake is pretty monumental.

Initially, the ticket was on course to bag the Betfair punter just shy £1.5m. The odds were 30,303/1 with the ambitious better placing a £49.50 stake on his 22-fold accumulator.

He incredibly cashed out ahead of his final fixture with Barcelona remarkably losing to Real Sociedad.

One of the greatest cash-outs ever reported.

8. Won £92,000 - £2 on 46,000/1 odds

Soon-to-be-dad Dean Clay scooped these incredible winnings thanks to a 14-fold accumulator in early 2015.

With 13 of his 14 picks winning on the Saturday of a packed weekend, Clay was made to wait an agonising 24 hours for a West Brom vs Burnley fixture he had predicted would end all square.

Burnley opened up a two-goal lead but the Baggies roared back and Clay banked a tasty sum.

7. Won £116,000 – £5.05 on 22,970/1 odds

Multiple sclerosis sufferer George Wood was absolutely cock-a-hoop as his 10-game prediction wager came home in 2015.

Predicting results of games across multiple leagues and dates including a painfully tight Le Classique, Wood was able to turn a fiver into £116k when Manchester City beat Bournemouth in his final fixture.

6. Won £170,000 – £1 on 169,923/1 odds

For those of you who don't believe in beginners luck, you might want to give the tale of this unnamed punter a read.

Having opened up an account with William Hill, the aforementioned punter lodged only his 8th bet with the company before completely forgetting about it.

When he next logged in, he was astonished to find himself £170,000 richer.

It is probably for the best that he wasn't keeping an eye on it, as it came down to Leyton Orient scoring a winner with the final kick of the game in his final fixture.

5. Won £185,000 – £50 on 3700/1 odds

Another massive bet to lay down on an ambitious accumulator.

It turned out alright for this anonymous punter who, having put together a pretty astonishing 20-fold wager in 2019, watched in delight as Bayern Munich held on against Hertha Berlin.

His winnings were accompanied with a message of congratulations from William Hill.

4. Won £272,000 – £2.50 on 108,800/1 odds

Back in 2011, Barcelona were comfortably the best side in the world and so, betting against them was always going to be seen as a massive risk.

However, that is exactly what one brave punter did - alongside other underdog upsets in a nine-selection slip.

Incredibly, he correctly predicted that the Catalan juggernaut would draw with Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey and, ultimately, Ladbrokes were forced to pay out a then-record sum.

3. Won £500,000 – 30p on 1.6m/1 odds

While it might not be the biggest sum, this is by far the greatest bet on this list.

Turning a paltry 30p into £500k is one thing, but just imagine having to watch a frightfully dramatic Champions League final penalty shootout between Bayern Munich and Valencia as your final pick.

Having already predicted the winners of nine football competitions and the English County Championship, it all came down to those spot kicks with no less than half a million on the line.

Whoever you are, we salute you.

2. Won £585,000 – 80p on 683,738/1 odds

Another simply obscene return.

The unnamed resident of Malta lived by the rule of only ever betting €1 a time but even that can turn into an eye-watering sum when your 19-fold wager wins big.

It was another nerves of steel performance though, with an 87th-minute Glen Johnson winner at Chelsea ensuring his bet made it over the line

1. Won £650,000 – £100 on 6,542/1 odds

Now, when you lump £100 on those sorts of odds, you're probably resigned to never seeing your stake again.

However, this anonymous punter pulled off an absolute masterstroke as he took short odds and pushed them into an eight-fold.

Now, imagine those eight fixtures were added to your bet slip once the action was underway with all eight sides losing.

Now you're talking.

Just for good measure though, we'll throw in the fact there was only 20 minutes left to play.

It took an injury time Coventry to bag the riches meaning that, in the space of 20 minutes, the player made himself a staggering £650k.

