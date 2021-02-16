Deontay Wilder has vowed to dominate the heavyweight division and ‘clean out’ opponents including Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.

The former WBC heavyweight champion lost for the first time in his professional career in his latest fight, dethroned of his crown by Tyson Fury in February 2020.

Since then, the Gypsy King has set his sights on a unification bout with fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. A fight between the pair is looking ever-closer, with the clash all-but confirmed.

Wilder was clearly unhappy with Fury’s decision to negotiate a unification fight, despite the American believing he was owed an immediate rematch.

In an interview with Marcus Watson, Wilder spoke about his past battles with Fury, and was certain that the British heavyweight was knocked out in their first fight, back in 2018.

Wilder explained, as per The Sun: “I definitely knocked him out.

“Look how many times, my referee at the time I had Jack Reiss, if you go back and look at any of his fights, he stops a lot of fights early.

“Sometimes they don’t even have to get up, they’re waving it off. When I knocked Fury out, I’ve literally seen it for myself. That’s one of the reasons why I was surprised, too, not only because of the count but I’ve seen this man’s eyes. You know when you’re having good sex and your eyes roll back into your head?

“That’s how his s*** was. But I’ve seen the veins popping out of his head and I knew he had a concussion. He was gone. That’s a wave off, period."

Now, the Bronze Bomber is planning a return to the ring and talked about facing other heavyweights instead of a trilogy bout with Fury.

Wilder continued in his interview, adding: “I’d love to fight guys I haven’t fought, you know, the ones at the top who I haven’t fought.

“That’s what I want and I know that’s kinda lame a little bit, to not name a name. But anyone I haven’t faced at the top, that’s you."

When asked by interviewer Watson about Joshua and Ruiz, Wilder responded: “Yeah. Any fighter that’s at the top that people haven’t seen me fight and people strongly want to see me fight, that’s who I want to fight.

“I can sit here and name names all day, that’s the easy part. I’m just going to go to the top and once you go to the top and it’s someone I ain’t fought, that’s who I want to fight.

I want to clean the division out, period.

For those that don’t remember, AJ and Wilder spent almost a full year in an attempt to agree terms for a fight. However, after failing to do so, Joshua suffered a shock loss to Ruiz Jr. before regaining his WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles.

Only time will tell if Wilder and Joshua finally agree terms to go toe-to-toe between the ropes.

