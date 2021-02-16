On December 23, 2006, Paul Scholes scored arguably the greatest goal of his incredible career.

Scholes scored the very definition of a screamer during Man United's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Red Devils had a corner in the 63rd minute at Villa Park.

Scholes positioned himself outside of the box in the hope that the ball would be cleared to him.

That was exactly what happened and he took full advantage as his volley from 25 yards crashed into the net via the crossbar.

It was a stunning goal. But it wasn't the only incredible goal scored that month.

There were 10 screamers scored in December 2006. The group of goals were so good that, over 14 years on, they are still being remembered today.

A video of the goals scored that month has emerged once again and they'll probably never be topped. View them below:

To watch a more HD version (but without Robin van Persie's goal) click below:

So many screamers.

Morten Gamst Pedersen, a scorer of great goals, notched a beauty for Blackburn with his weaker foot.

Michael Essien scored a ridiculous swerving strike that clipped the post and went in during Chelsea vs Arsenal. It's a goal that's still remembered today.

David Bentley ran from the halfway line and smashed an effort into the top corner.

Didier Drogba chested a ball down and his effort crashed into the net from 30 yards.

While Matty Taylor banged in a volley from near the halfway line, which would normally be enough to win any Goal of the Month competition.

But it was actually Scholes' goal that was voted the best of the lot and, you've got to say, he probably deserved it.

As a collective, the 10 goals scored that month will probably never be beaten.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News