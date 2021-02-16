Tottenham were flying at the start of the season.

After beating Manchester City 2-0 in November, Spurs moved to the top of the Premier League table.

There were talks that the Portuguese could deliver the club's first English top tier title since 1961.

But Spurs have fallen apart since then.

After numerous poor results, the north London club have slipped to ninth in the table.

They've lost four of their last five Premier League games and are now a whopping 17 points behind Man City.

There is virtually no chance of them being crowned champions this campaign.

Their poor form has led to talk of Mourinho losing his job.

But, according to the Daily Mail, his position as Spurs manager is safe for now.

They report that the club are wary of sacking him due to how much it would cost.

The 58-year-old earns £15million a year and would command a massive severance package if he were to be dismissed.

For now, Chairman Daniel Levy wants to make a success of his appointment and is hoping the team can improve.

The Daily Mail add that RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers both have admirers at the club.

But neither would be a realistic target now. If Spurs do part with Mourinho, a potential move for either of those names would have to be at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I can't see how Spurs can sack Mourinho now.

The team is struggling and they could probably do with replacing the 58-year-old..

However, he would cost far too much money to get rid of at this moment in time.

Nagelsmann and Rodgers are both extremely talented managers and they would probably be a better fit than the Portuguese.

But, for now, Spurs have no choice but to persevere with Mourinho and hope he turns their form around.

