Neymar has made no secret of his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi again.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward played with Messi at Barcelona between 2013-2017.

The two South Americans formed one of the most formidable attacking trios of all time along with Luis Suarez.

Neymar joined PSG for a world-record £198 million fee in the summer of 2017. It was said that he wanted to cement his status as the best player on the planet by escaping Messi’s shadow.

Almost four years later, however, and Messi is still widely regarded as the world’s greatest footballer alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG signed Neymar for such an astronomical fee in order to become European champions.

The French side reached last season’s Champions League final but fell at the final hurdle.

If they are to win club football’s most prestigious trophy this term, they’ll need to defeat Barça over two legs in the Round of 16.

The first leg takes place at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, but Neymar won’t feature against his former club due to injury.

"Top 3 of the games I most wanted to play,” Neymar tweeted on Tuesday.

Neymar won’t be on the pitch but a story from L’Equipe - per The Daily Mail - means there’s a good chance he’ll still anger Barcelona fans.

It’s reportedly been revealed by the French outlet that Neymar has been in contact with Messi in a bid to persuade him to join PSG this summer.

Neymar has apparently been on the phone to the Argentine, whose current contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season.

Messi’s recent form has been excellent but there has been nothing to suggest that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner plans on extending his deal.

As things stand, Messi is still expected to leave Barcelona this summer.

Manchester City continue to be strongly linked, but Neymar is clearly doing his utmost to convince his old friend to move to France instead of England.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar told ESPN in December.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News