Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in Champions League history.

Even the most loyal Lionel Messi supporter could not disagree with that statement, because the Juventus superstar really has made the biggest club competition on the planet his own personal playground down the years.

The famous Champions League theme music seems to awaken the beast inside of the Portuguese and his performances across the continent have seen him set a plethora of incredible records.

But what is the most impressive of the lot? That's a hard question to answer, however, we're always keen for a challenge.

UEFA have listed eight of Ronaldo's finest records in the Champions League and we've decided to have a go at ranking them in order.

Let's take a look...

8. Only player to score in all six games of a Champions League group

It's amazing to think that a record this magnificent is last on this list, but that's Ronaldo for you. The 36-year-old achieved the feat in 2016/17 at Real Madrid, scoring nine goals in his six appearances.

7. Only players to score in three Champions League finals

Most players dream of scoring in one final, let alone three. Ronaldo's first came in 2008 for Manchester United against Chelsea, with the Portuguese repeating the feat six years later for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid.

His last goal in European football's biggest fixture came in 2017, when he scored twice for Los Blancos against current club Juventus in Cardiff. Whenever he scores in a final, Ronaldo goes on to lift the trophy.

6. Only player to score 10 goals against one club (Juventus)

How ironic is it that Ronaldo's favourite Champions League opponent is the team he now represents?

Ronaldo's most famous strike against his employer came in a 3-1 defeat for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. His injury-time penalty for Los Blancos saw them progress to the next round on aggregate.

5. Most Champions League final wins: 5

Since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League back at the start of the 1992/93 season, no player has lifted the famous 'Big Ears' trophy on more occasions.

He'll be targeting winner medal number six with Juventus this season, which would see him move level with the overall record holder, Francisco Gento.

4. Only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games

We're now past the halfway mark and the records are getting more absurd.

Eleven games in a row? That's just outrageous, especially given the fact that five of the games in question came during the knockout rounds of the competition. This won't be the last mention of Ronaldo's prolificacy after the group stage either...

3. Most goals in Champions League history: 134

Phenomenal, simply phenomenal. Unless Messi goes on a goalscoring rampage in the Champions League, Ronaldo will remain as the leading scorer for decades to come.

His 134 goals have come in 174 appearances and he's also contributed 41 assists during that time - the most by any player in history. We're running out of superlatives here.

2. Most goals in a Champions League season: 17

Wow. Ronaldo's performances in 2013/14, the season Real Madrid finally secured La Decima, were superhuman.

Seventeen goals in 11 games against world-class opposition? That is not normal. Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, FC Copenhagen, Juventus and Galatasaray were all victims of the global icon's genius in front of goal seven seasons ago.

1. Most goals in Champions League knockout stages: 67

Here we are, the number one Ronaldo record and while the previous seven we've already waxed lyrical about are all of the very highest order, this one is the ultimate jaw-dropper.

For context, the joint third-highest scorers in Champions League history are Robert Lewandowski and Raul Gonzalez, who both have 71 goals to their names.

Ronaldo's tally of strikes in the competition's toughest rounds is just four short of their overall totals, which almost beggars belief.

